Rajinikanth Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Anant Ambani-Radhika, Terms Pre-Wedding Festivities 'Mesmerising'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Superstar Rajinikanth recently attended the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held in Gujarat Jamnagar. As he departed from the extravagant event, Rajinikanth shared his thoughts with the media expressing admiration for the grandeur of the celebrations. While interacting with the media, Rajinikanth praised the meticulous planning and execution of the pre-wedding functions by Mukesh and Nita Ambani describing the experience as mesmerizing. He likened the atmosphere to the divine realms of Kailasha and Baikuntha symbolizing the transcendental beauty and grandeur that enveloped the event. Rajinikanth extended his heartfelt wishes for a blissful married life to the soon-to-be married couple, Anant and Radhika.

Also read:

HOT pictures: Kiara Advani slays in black gown that comes with huge rose, deep V neckline

Additionally, Rajinikanth commended the Ambani family's efforts in establishing Vantara, an expansive animal rescue and rehabilitation center describing it as excellent. He noted the Ambani's affinity for Vedic cultures highlighting their commitment to preserving traditional values and promoting holistic wellbeing.

Meanwhile a video of Rajinikanth boarding an economy-class flight recently went viral, capturing the superstar's humility and simplicity. The footage showcased Rajinikanth clad in a simple blue shirt and beige pants, resonating with fans worldwide and reinforcing his down-to-earth persona.

Rajinikanth upcoming project



Rajinikanth's upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has generated considerable excitement within the film industry. Sajid hinted at their forthcoming project with a heartwarming photo together expressing his honor to collaborate with the legendary superstar. As anticipation mounts among fans, the prospect of witnessing Rajinikanth's legendary presence on the silver screen once again becomes a thrilling reality.