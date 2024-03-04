'New Role' For MS Dhoni In IPL 2024: CSK Skipper Sets Social Media Abuzz With Rare Cryptic Facebook Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) MS Dhoni, gearing up for his comeback to competitive cricket via the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday sparked curiosity as the Chennai Super Kings captain surfaced on social media to tease a potential new role within the franchise for IPL 2024. The 42-year-old, anticipated to participate in his final season this year, pledged a return to the tournament following a victorious stint in 2023. While many anticipated Dhoni's return as captain, his latest post only adds to the speculation surrounding his future with CSK.

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned," Dhoni posted on Facebook.



Dhoni's most recent appearance was at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. Accompanied by his wife Sakshi and numerous Indian celebrities, Dhoni engaged in learning dandiya alongside former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo.

Notably, Dhoni has yet to join the ongoing CSK training camp in Chennai, where players like Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and others have already commenced training.

Dhoni, boasting five IPL titles, shares the record for the most successful captain in the tournament's history with Rohit Sharma. While the details of his new role remain undisclosed, CSK fans are hopeful it doesn't entail a change in leadership. If not as a player, could the 2024 season mark Dhoni's return as a 'mentor'?

It's a possibility. Dhoni assumed the mentorship role with the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup in 2021, and considering the trend of his peers like Gautam Gambhir embracing mentorship, Dhoni might be following suit. However, only time will tell.

The likelihood of such a scenario is slim, considering Dhoni has already commenced training in the nets.

Two years ago, before CSK's season opener in IPL 2022, Dhoni relinquished his role as CSK captain, paving the way for Ravindra Jadeja to assume leadership. However, following a disappointing start to the season with five consecutive losses, Dhoni was reinstated.

Despite CSK, the defending champions at the time, failing to qualify for the Playoffs, the franchise rebounded under Dhoni's guidance to secure a record-equalling fifth championship last year.

Despite nursing an injured knee throughout the season, Dhoni persevered. He was frequently spotted with an ice-pack in the dressing room and reportedly received injections before matches to manage the pain. However, following the IPL, Dhoni underwent knee surgery, suggesting his readiness for another season.

Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket on August 15, 2020, over a year after his last match for India in the World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium. Despite retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continued to lead CSK in the IPL. The 2020 season marked the first time CSK failed to qualify for the Playoffs. However, Dhoni returned to his winning ways the following year, guiding the team to another trophy.

Dhoni holds the record for the highest number of IPL appearances, having played in 250 matches. The sole player to lead a team from the inaugural season, Dhoni had to switch allegiances to the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants/Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 following a two-year suspension imposed on CSK. However, upon the lifting of the ban, CSK seamlessly resumed its winning ways under Dhoni's captaincy, clinching victory in 2018 and securing a runner-up finish in 2019. Dhoni, with over 5000 runs, ranks as the fifth-highest Indian run-scorer in the IPL, following Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Suresh Raina.

The defending champions, CSK, released notable players Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, and Kyle Jamieson ahead of the new season. Making significant moves at the IPL auction, Dhoni's CSK acquired Rachin Ravindra for Rs. 1.8 crore, Shardul Thakur for Rs. 4 crore, Daryl Mitchell for Rs. 14 crore, Sameer Rizvi for Rs. 8.40 crore, Mustafizur Rahman for Rs. 2 crore, and Avanish Rao Aravelly for Rs. 20 lakh.