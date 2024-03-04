Indian Shuttler B Sai Praneeth Retires From International Badminton, Pens Heartfelt Thank You To Gopichand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) B Sai Praneeth, the bronze medallist at the World Championships, announced his retirement from international badminton on Monday, concluding a distinguished career highlighted by victories such as the Singapore Open and representation for India at the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad opted to retire due to persistent injuries he has been grappling with since the Tokyo Games.

"With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years," he posted on his Instagram account.

"Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here," he added.

"Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we've shared, the challenges we've overcome, will forever be etched in my heart," he noted.

Praneeth is embarking on a new chapter as he prepares to assume the role of head coach at the Triangle Badminton Academy in the USA starting next month.

"I will be joining April mid. I will be the head coach of the club, so I will be overseeing all the players there. Ofcourse, once I am there, we will discuss elaborately about the role," he told PTI.

Throughout his illustrious two-decade-long international career, Praneeth experienced notable highlights, with the pinnacle being his victory at the 2017 Singapore Open Super Series and clinching the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

Attaining a career-best world ranking of number 10, Praneeth secured qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. However, despite high expectations, he faced disappointment, bowing out at the group stage after losing all his matches.

"To my family - my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha - your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible," said the 2010 world junior bronze medallist.

"A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir, and Govardhan sir," he added.

"I extend my gratitude to the Badminton Association of India, Sports Authority of India, TOPS, Sports Authority of Telangana State, Yonex, ONGC, GoSports, OGQ, APACS, WhatsInTheGame, PBL. Your belief in my dreams and your contributions to the sport have been instrumental in my journey," he concluded.