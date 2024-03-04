Big Win For Donald Trump: US Supreme Court Allows Him To Remain On Colorado's Presidential Ballot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado in a decision that follows months of debate over whether the frontrunner for the GOP nomination violated the“insurrectionist clause” included in the 14th Amendment.

With this ruling, Trump has decisively defeated one of the several legal challenges that have both dogged and galvanized his campaign against President Joe Biden.

Though the decision has no impact on the four ongoing criminal cases that Trump is facing, including the federal election subversion case that covers some of the same conduct surrounding January 6, 2021.

Though it has always been considered a long shot, using the 14th Amendment to stop Trump from winning the election gained considerable traction after winning in December in Colorado's highest court and making its way to the US Supreme Court. Trump was also taken off the ballot in Maine and Illinois following that ruling.

Trump has been charged with multiple federal and state felonies over his effort to keep power after losing the 2020 election, but he hasn't been indicted on the specific federal crime of insurrection, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and an automatic ban on holding federal office.

The former president is the subject of four criminal indictments, one of which is related to his conduct following the election results in a federal prosecution in Washington, D.C. He was accused of a number of crimes by special counsel Jack Smith, including conspiring to defraud the United States and obstruct voters' rights.

The former president denies wrongdoing across the board. In the Colorado ballot litigation, Trump appealed to the Supreme Court, which took the case on an expedited schedule.