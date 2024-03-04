Odisha Forest Dept Prohibits Single-Use Plastic At Tourist Spots

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 5 (IANS) The Odisha Forest Department has prohibited the entry of visitors with single-use plastic inside the sanctuaries, national parks, and tiger reserves of the state from April 1, an official said on Monday.

Odisha Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Susanta Nanda issued an order in this regard on Monday.

"Entry of single-use plastic shall be prohibited inside sanctuaries/ national park/ tiger reserves of the state with effect from April 1, 2024," the order read.

The concerned authorities have been asked to make alternative arrangements to provide drinking water facilities for the tourists at different places inside the sanctuaries, parks or tiger reserves of the state.

Tourists can also get refundable plastic water bottles at the entry points.

"Visitors carrying food items in plastic wraps shall be advised to dispose of the wraps in designated places/ garbage bins etc., and not litter the protected areas. All the plastic garbage generated from visitors sources/ camps/ nature camps and other places inside the protected areas shall be disposed of in accordance with existing guidelines and local panchayats/ urban bodies may be consulted in this respect," the order further added.