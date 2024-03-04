Attorney General Venkataramani Proposes Indo-US Law Platform To Foster Collaboration

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani on Monday advocated the establishment of an Indo-US comparative and collaborative law platform to create vibrant exchanges and cooperation in the realms of law and justice between the two nations.

In his address at the inaugural India-US Legal Services Summit on Indo-US Cooperation on Corporate and Legal Issues, organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), he, citing the significant contribution of Indians to the American economy and legal sector, stressed the need for enduring platforms for exchange in law and justice.

The AG envisioned a global legal framework based on shared knowledge and resources, emphasising the marriage of human rights, well-being, and wealth protection.

Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, stressed the importance of a permanent mechanism to provide legal assistance and consultation for investors and businesses from both countries.

He proposed the establishment of a dedicated centre for legal services catering to investment-related matters.

Union Ministry of Law and Justice's Additional Secretary, Legislative Department, Manoj Kumar, underscored the foundational role of the rule of law in both the Indian and American legal systems.

He highlighted the common principles of constitutional foundations, independent judiciary, and equality before the law, essential for governance frameworks in both nations.

IACC National Committee on Legal Services Chairman, Dr. Lalit Bhasin stressed the responsibility of legal professionals in fostering cooperation between the two countries. He underscored the importance of continued collaboration between organisations such as the American Bar Association, the Bar Association of India, and the Society of Indian Law Firms.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co's Executive Chairman Shardul Shroff emphasised the need for bilateral engagement in sustainability and climate change mitigation efforts.

American Bar Association (ABA) South Asia/Oceania and India Committee Chairperson Pratibha Jain highlighted the importance of promoting pluralism and diversity, particularly increasing women's representation in top offices in India's private sector.

The summit aims to strengthen Indo-US relations as India strives to achieve its development goals by 2047, fostering collaboration and cooperation between legal professionals from both nations.