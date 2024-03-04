Pro-Pakistan Slogan Row: BJP Demands Resignation Of Naseer Hussain Post Arrest Of 3 Accused

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Mar 4 (IANS) In a big development, the Karnataka police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly premises by the supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain following his election to the Rajya Sabha recently.

Following the arrests, the Karnataka unit of the BJP demanded the resignation of Naseer Hussain.

Reacting to the development, BJP's leader of opposition in the state Assembly, R. Ashoka, said the Congress leaders had claimed that no pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.

“What would they say now? Not just three, but there were 10 to 12 persons who had raised pro-Pakistan slogans. All of them are terrorists. Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain should tender his resignation immediately,” Ashoka demanded.

“The Vidhana Soudha has never witnessed any such incident. The Congress government, which supported the offenders, should be sacked. We have already submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Governor. Naseer Hussain had managed to bring 25 of his supporters inside the Assembly premises, which shows the level of appeasement,” Ashoka said.

The state government led by Siddaramaiah initiated action only after public outrage in the matter, he claimed.

"Though it is clear that the arrests were made after the charges were proved in the FSL report, the government has not made the report public. If the government is not trying to shield anyone, why is it not making the FSL report public,” Ashoka questioned.

The government should book the accused on charges of sedition under IPC Section 124A, he said, adding that Naseer Hussain should also be made a party in the case.

The case is a litmus test for the Congress for its credentials on patriotism and loyalty towards the nation, the BJP leader said.

"The moves by the Congress government are being watched by the entire country," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi airport, Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra said, "There were more than three anti-nationals. The arrests of the accused who dared to come inside the state legislature and raise pro-Pakistan slogans were made after eight days of the incident.

"The backgrounds of the accused, their intention behind coming to the Vidhana Soudha and raising pro-Pakistan slogans must be probed thoroughly," Vijayendra said.

According to sources, the arrested accused have been identified as Iltaz from Delhi, Munnavar, a resident of R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru, and Mohammad Nashipudi, a resident of Byadagi town in Haveri district of the state.

The police said in a release that the arrests were made on the basis of the report prepared by the forensic science laboratory (FSL), circumstantial evidence, statements of the accused, and the evidence gathered by the police during the course of the investigation.