Govt Schools Must Have Excellent Educational Facilities Like Pvt Schools: Raj CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Presiding over a review meeting at his office here on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed the officials of the School Education Department to make a plan to provide necessary educational facilities and resources to the government schools, just like schools in the the private sector, so that quality education can be provided to the students from needy families.

CM Sharma said that teachers are employed in the government schools after they have cleared difficult examinations, so that they have the full potential to shape the future of the students.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for harmonious utilisation of human resources to fill the vacant posts in government schools.

He instructed the concedrned officials to conduct regular reviews to appoint teachers based on the number of students in schools. With this, the students will be able to get teachers on priority and on time if there is a shortage.

CM Sharma also said that due to irregular transfer of teachers, the teaching system in schools get affected, adding that the Education Department should prepare a transparent transfer policy to resolve this issue.

He also directed the officials to make innovations in some districts for the improvement of education so that Rajasthan emerges as a model state for education in the entire country.

The Chief Minister also said that the knowledge of Sanskrit brings positive changes in a person's conduct, thoughts and values.

"The state government is determined to promote Sanskrit and is taking important decisions in this direction," the Chief Minister said.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to organise camps and seminars to motivate the students towards Sanskrit education.