Social Workers Opposing Evms Detained In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 4 (IANS) Few social workers, including women, were detained by the Goa police after they tried to meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to submit a memorandum opposing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A demonstration was organised at the Azad Maidan in the state capital under the banner 'Goans Against EVMs', which was attended by hundreds of people who opposed the use of EVMs for elections.

Speakers at the demonstration venue claimed that EVMs are snatching the freedom of the voters and hence elections should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Later, a petition signed by one lakh voters was handed over to the Chief Electoral Officer demanding that the coming Lok Sabha polls be conducted using ballot papers, and not EVMs.

Some of the activists who tried to meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at his official residence were detained by the police.