One NSCN-K Militant Killed, Another Held In Encounter With Assam Rifles In Nagaland

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, March 4 (IANS) A National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K militant was killed and another apprehended after an encounter between the extremists and the Assam Rifles in Nagaland's Mon district, officials said on Monday.

A defence spokesman said that acting on specific intelligence inputs on movement of NSCN-K cadres for carrying out abduction and extortion at Sangsa village of Mon, Assam Rifles launched an operation on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

After the Assam Rifles troopers intercepted a NSCN-K cadre, the other militant fired upon the para-military personnel, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gun battle, one insurgent was killed and in the subsequent search operation, an automatic rifle, an automatic pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores recovered from the area.