Army Jawan Dies In Hit-And-Run Case In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS) An army jawan died in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on Outer Ring Road in Narsingi under the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

A video of the body lying on the road and vehicles passing by it was widely circulated on social media.

The man was later identified as Kunal, an Army jawan. Police said he was standing on the road when a ready mixer vehicle hit him. The driver did not stop after the accident.

Later, police scanned the CCTV footage, identified the vehicle, and arrested the driver.

Police were investigating what Kunal was doing on the Outer Ring Road, where only four-wheelers are allowed.