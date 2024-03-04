PVL Season 3: Mumbai Meteors Beat Chennai Blitz In Five-Set Thriller

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Mumbai Meteors came from behind to beat Chennai Blitz 11-15, 15-13, 16-14, 5-15, 21-19 in one of the most memorable encounters of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Monday.

A couple of errors from Bueno Douglas allowed Mumbai to get momentum. But Dhilip Kumar's attacks and Leandro Jose's blocks kept things on level terms. With Akhin making good blocks on Shubham, Chennai starting to peak. Shameem struggled to contain Dhilip's attacks. Douglas found his groove in defence and Chennai took an early lead.

Player of the Match Amit Gulia's attacks and Saurabh Maan's blocks opened the doors for Mumbai's comeback. Saurabh Maan's blocks and Ajith Lal's attacks allowed the Meteors to bring things back to level pegging. Joel Benjamin began making an impact for the hosts with aggressive play. Chennai's defence struggled to deal with attacks from Amit and Ajith, and Mumbai took control.

Sameer returned to his best with aggressive play from the service line, while Dhilip continued his rich form in attacks and Chennai pushed the game to the final set. Unforced errors hurt The Blitz in clutch moments. But Dhilip's incessant attacks kept Chennai in the hunt. Amit turned the game in Mumbai's favour with a super serve. Chennai put up a thrilling fight till the last minute, but Mumbai clinched the game to get a memorable win.