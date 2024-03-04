Let's Convey A Unique Message To The Masses: NCP Leader To VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Perturbed by the dilly-dallying stance of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on the seat-sharing alliance, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader on Monday reached out to him, appealing to "convey a different to the masses".

NCP (SP) National General Secretary Jitendra Awhad has penned a note to Prakash Ambedkar, saying that the next generation will not forgive them if the Constitution is tampered with, given the "current scenario".

Awhad pointed out how he always propagated the progressive ideas and ideology of great icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, among the people of Maharashtra.

"We also have the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. With full respect to that legacy, I would like to say that your goal and our aims are the same -- that is, to save the Constitution and Democracy. We have to ensure that this priceless gift from Dr. Ambedkar is safe, and we are ready to pay the price for it," said Awhad.

He cautioned that if the Constitution is tampered with and Democracy endangered, then the future generation will "never forgive us", and urged Prakash Ambedkar to help convey a different message to the masses -- though the VBA has not reacted so far.

"Let's have a meeting of all like-minded parties in the state on priority," said Awhad, in view of the confusion prevailing over the VBA's status in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

MVA leaders pointed out that in the past few days, the changing stance, unilateral statements, demands and claims on seats or candidates, have led to doubts and uncertainties among the Congress-NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) and other allies as they struggle to cobble an amicable seat-sharing arrangement.