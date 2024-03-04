Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Opts Out Of LS Polls Over 'Obscene Video'

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 4 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, Upendra Singh Rawat, said on Monday that he was withdrawing his candidature for the upcoming general elections after an alleged obscene video went viral.

Rawat, who is the sitting MP from Barabanki, was named in the BJP's first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After his nomination, a video clip went viral showing Rawat in a compromising position with a woman of foreign-origin.

The Barabanki MP, however, called the video fake and lodged an FIR as well.

According to the FIR, some people allegedly made public a fake video of the MP in an attempt to tarnish his image.

In a post on 'X', Rawat said: "An edited video of mine is being made viral which is generated by DeepFake AI technology, for which I have lodged an FIR. In this regard, I have requested the national president to get it investigated. I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent."