Afghan Refugees Struggle With Poverty And Unemployment: UNHCR

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says that Afghan migrants are facing difficult conditions, poverty, and unemployment, with drought and other natural disasters threatening their lives.

Hyung Jun Hwang, the head of the Asia and Pacific section of the UNHCR, raised this issue during a meeting with Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Political Chief of the Taliban.

On Monday, March 4th, the report said that the meetings of Hyung Jun Hwang, head of the Asia and Pacific section of the UNHCR, and Leonard Zulu, head of this office in Afghanistan, with Abdul Kabir.

The statement said that the head of the Asia and Pacific section of the UNHCR emphasized in the meeting that the organization is committed to solving the problems of Afghan migrants and will continue its assistance.

He said that Afghan migrants are facing difficult conditions, poverty, and unemployment, with drought and other natural disasters also threatening their lives.

According to the statement, the UNHCR official emphasized that in addition to employment opportunities, fundamental assistance should be provided to migrants in areas such as shelter, health, and education.

He stressed the need for both domestic and international institutions to engage in strengthening Afghanistan's economy and implementing infrastructure projects for employment generation among migrants and the displaced.

The head of the Asia and Pacific section of the UNHCR in refugee affairs reiterated that by presenting their report at the upcoming Geneva meeting on Afghan migrants, they will demand more assistance for them and will share the current situation of Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram