B. Sai Praneeth Announces Retirement From Badminton

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, B. Sai Praneeth has decided to retire from badminton, announcing his decision via social media. "Dear Badminton, thank you," Sai Praneeth wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter), on Monday.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad, Telangana, had won the bronze medal in the 2019 edition held in Basel, Switzerland and was part of the Indian team that won bronze medals in the Asian Team Championships in 2020 and 2016.

In his post, Sai Praneeth apart from his family, thanked his coach Pullela Gopichand and the Badminton Association of India for their support in his career.

More to follow...