Arabian Automobiles' INFINITI Ramadan Campaign 0% Interest, Exclusive Deals, And Elegance

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE, 04 March 2024: As the holy month approaches, Arabian Automobiles, the

flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is pleased to announce the launch of its Ramadan campaign. Throughout Ramadan, this campaign offers attractive deals on the distinguished INFINITI line-up, including the dynamic Q50, the compact QX50, stylish QX55, the versatile QX60, and the commanding QX80.

Arabian Automobiles is offering a 0% interest rate paired with flexible down payment

solutions. These initiatives exemplify a commitment to enhancing the buying experience,

seamlessly blending luxury with convenience.

The dynamic INFINITI Q50 luxury sports sedan with its elegant styling, and cutting-edge

technology, appeals to those who seek superior quality, standing out as a versatile

crossover, spacious, safe, and perfect for families.

The QX50 is known for bringing seamless technology with a powerful VC-Turbo engine. The

stylish QX55 luxury coupe SUV combines high performance with distinctive design. The

brand's QX60, being the most versatile three-row SUV, embodies luxury and versatility,

providing a serene and well-equipped journey, while the QX80, INFINITI's premium full-size SUV, offers unparalleled comfort, space, and power.

Arabian Automobiles' Ramadan campaign presents an ideal opportunity to own a part of INFINITI's prestigious vehicle range. The offers have been carefully curated to ensure the best possible value, emphasizing INFINITI's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to take advantage of these festive offers by visiting their nearest INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles showroom across the many emirates they are found.