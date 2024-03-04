(MENAFN- Baystreet) TELUS International

Stocks in Play

3/4/2024 - 10:21 AM EST - Pan American Silver Corp. : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the Company's notice of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 18,232,990 of its common shares, representing up to 5% of Pan American's issued and outstanding shares as at February 29. Pan American Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $0.44 at $17.91.









