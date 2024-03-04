(MENAFN- Baystreet) Turkey's Inflation Rate Soars To 67%

Japan's Stock Market Hits Another Record in 2024Conference Board Abandons U.S. Recession CallChina Cuts Interest Rates To Boost Property SectorJapan's Nikkei Index Nears All-Time High Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Monday, March 4, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Japan's Nikkei Index Closes Above 40,000 For First Time Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index has closed above 40,000 for the first time as equities in Asia continue to rally.Japan's main bourse is now at an all-time high of 40,109.23 and follows recent record highs seen in the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices in the U.S.The Japanese stock market has reached new all-time highs this year for the first time since 1989 as equities continue to benefit from strong corporate earnings and a solid economy.Other stock markets across Asia are also moving higher, including South Korea's Kospi and India's Nifty 50.Chinese markets continue to gyrate amid economic difficulties in the nation of 1.4 billion people.Investors are focused on the annual meeting being held in China's legislature this week.While many foreign investors are avoiding Chinese stocks, they continue to allocate capital to the Japanese market with famed investors such as Warren Buffett putting money into Japanese equities.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks