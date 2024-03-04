(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Baystreet Staff - Monday, March 4, 2024
Japan's Nikkei Index Closes Above 40,000 For First Time Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index has closed above 40,000 for the first time as equities in Asia continue to rally.
Japan's main bourse is now at an all-time high of 40,109.23 and follows recent record highs seen in the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices in the U.S.
The Japanese stock market has reached new all-time highs this year for the first time since 1989 as equities continue to benefit from strong corporate earnings and a solid economy.
Other stock markets across Asia are also moving higher, including South Korea's Kospi and India's Nifty 50.
Chinese markets continue to gyrate amid economic difficulties in the nation of 1.4 billion people.
Investors are focused on the annual meeting being held in China's legislature this week.
While many foreign investors are avoiding Chinese stocks, they continue to allocate capital to the Japanese market with famed investors such as Warren Buffett putting money into Japanese equities.
