Tesla to Open Charging Stations in Lucrative Deal

TE Connectivity Climbs the Charts TE Connectivity (NYSY:TEL) shares were fairly flat Monday, on word the Swiss-based company, a world leader in connectors and sensors, has received the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.TE, which has earned this honor for 10 consecutive years, is one of only four honorees in the electronics and components industry. In 2024, 136 companies were recognized spanning 20 countries and 44 industries."At TE, our core values of integrity, accountability, inclusion, innovation and teamwork dictate how we operate and how we innovate," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Ethisphere's ongoing recognition is proof that our dedication to running our business ethically is highly regarded by our customers, our employees and our owners."Monday morning's news release added that The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment measures a company's culture of ethics; environmental, social and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity and inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. In the past year, TE enhanced its compliance training and communications strategy and continued to leverage data analytics to increase effectiveness.The release also said he company also strengthened its compliance liaison program, which includes more than 20 employees globally who support the ethics and compliance program, in addition to their regular duties, to help advance TE's commitment to the highest standards of integrity.TEL shares began Monday trading up but two cents to $143.76.

