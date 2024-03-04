(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stratasys Buys into Arevo

Similarweb Buys Admetricks

Shares in Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) dropped Monday on announcing the acquisition of Admetricks, the creator of powerful ad intelligence software, slated to form the core of the new Similarweb Ad Intelligence product.

Founded in 2012 in Santiago, Chile and best known for empowering brands to advertise more effectively in Latin America, Admetricks will advance Similarweb's mission of providing the most comprehensive data, analytics, and optimization tools for digital marketing and advertising. Admetricks supports multimillion-dollar ad campaigns, as well as diverse clients with significant growth potential.

“Admetricks' excellence in display advertising intelligence fits naturally with Similarweb's strengths, helping customers understand how to refine their media budgets and improve their reach in display advertising among publishers, retail marketplace advertising and digital marketing more broadly,” Similarweb CEO Or Offer said.“We look forward to taking Admetricks' capabilities global. Their existing customers include both regional and global brands selling into Latin America. We want to support this current book of business while also introducing them to the value of the broader Similarweb platform.”

Admetricks' software-as-a-service products include Admetricks Ad Intelligence, which provides estimates of competitor ad spending and results, and Admetricks Media Planner, which assists with planning and budgeting for media campaigns. Clients include many global brands in the automotive, banking, telecommunications, and retail industries, as well as advertising and marketing agencies, publishers, broadcasters, and digital media companies.

