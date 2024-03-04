(MENAFN- Baystreet) Bidders Raise Their Offers for Macy's

Apple Fined Nearly $2 Billion Over Music StreamingViking Makes its MoveSimilarweb Buys AdmetricksBiden Raised Alert on This China Sector Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, March 4, 2024

Stratasys Buys into Arevo

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) fell Monday, as the leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced today it has acquired Arevo's technology portfolio, including its Intellectual Property (IP) estate. Previously based in Silicon Valley, Arevo, Inc. ceased operations in 2023.

The acquisition of the IP estate includes multiple foundational patents in carbon fiber printing, Z-strength improvement achieved by localized laser melting and roller compaction, in-situ and AI build monitoring, and hardware design. Adoption of this technology in Stratasys FDM® print systems enables Stratasys to extend its addressable manufacturing applications for its customers.

Stratasys will be able to accelerate usage of FDM printing applications by eliminating customer adoption barriers associated with requirements for higher performing parts including strength and isotropy, more reliable and consistent builds, and improved system throughput for better parts economics.

“The technology we've acquired allows for increasingly improved isotropy of physical properties in FDM parts, which opens up additional use for customers,” said Rich Garrity, Stratasys' Chief Industrial Business Officer.

“This investment continues our commitment to focusing our organic and inorganic innovation on applications and use cases that provide real value to our manufacturing customers, ensuring that Stratasys will continue to be the most relevant and attractive partner moving forward.”

This acquisition of assets reflects Stratasys' clear strategy to create practical value for its customers by investing in innovation, through both organic R&D as well as the acquisition of technology and IP. The 2,600 total granted and pending patents in its portfolio differentiates Stratasys from the rest of the industry.

SSYS shares gave up 36 cents, or 3%, to $11.97.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks