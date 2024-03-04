Azerbaijan Expands Export Of Agricultural Products To Brazil

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Azerbaijan's expansion of agricultural product exports to Brazil
was discussed in a meeting dedicated to the annual "Caspian Agro"
exhibition held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry of Agriculture.
The meeting took place with a delegation led by Roberto Perosa,
Secretary of Trade and International Relations at the Ministry of
Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil.
Welcoming the guests, Minister Majnun Mammadov stated that
President Ilham Aliyev has identified the development of
agriculture as a priority sector. This policy has led to a new
stage of development in the agricultural sector in the country.
Minister Mammadov provided detailed information to the participants
about the role of agriculture in the development of the non-oil
sector, government support to the agricultural sector, implemented
reforms, the application of the Electronic Agricultural Information
System, digitization of agricultural services, and the favourable
investment environment in Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, discussions focused on creating a legal
framework for cooperation in the agricultural sector between
Azerbaijan and Brazil, increasing the trade turnover of
agricultural products, transferring modern technologies in
agriculture, strengthening collaboration in livestock, implementing
experience programs in scientific research in the agricultural
sector, and expanding the export of Azerbaijani agricultural
products to Brazil.
Minister Mammadov emphasised the significance of the annual
"Caspian Agro" exhibition held in Azerbaijan, inviting Brazilian
businessmen to actively participate in the exhibition and explore
opportunities to invest in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector,
considering its reliability and favourable business
environment.
The potential for expanding mutual relations in the field of
agriculture was highlighted during the meeting, with both sides
expressing interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in
the agricultural sector between the two countries.
