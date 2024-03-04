Two Missiles Hit Russian Air Base In Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Hvardiyske airbase was targeted in a missile attack.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

"The Hvardiyske airbase was attacked by missiles in Crimea. Three servicemen were wounded," the report reads.

As noted, two unidentified missiles hit the airbase (military unit 46451) around 16:00 last Friday, March 1. Both missiles exploded. The taxiway sustained damage.

The airbase is home to the 37th mixed aviation regiment of the Russian Aerospace Force.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an oil depot in temporarily occupied Feodosia, Crimea, suffered damage as a result of a drone strike on March 3.

Photo: Wikipedia