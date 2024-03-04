UN Cites Lack Of Progress On Iran Nuclear Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 4 (KUNA) -- There has been no progress in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues related to Iran's nuclear program, the chief of the UN's nuclear program Rafael Grossi said on Monday, citing a decrease of 60 percent in Tehran's uranium enrichment.

Iran has not provided the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with technically credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles, nor has it informed the agency of the current locations of the nuclear material and contaminated equipment, he told the the IAEA's board of governors.

On the outstanding safeguard issues, the UN nuclear agency chief said it stems from Iran's "obligations under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement," urging the Islamic Republic to commit to the terms of the agreement.

Addressing the prospect that Iran could "unilaterally stop implementing the Joint Statement," he said that such a scenario "raises doubts that Iran remains committed to what we have agreed," the IAEA chief underlined, saying that public statements from Tehran on the matter were a cause for concern. (end)

amq









MENAFN04032024000071011013ID1107931995