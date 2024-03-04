Shehbaz Sharif Sworn In As Pakistani PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 4 (KUNA) -- Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn-in as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, a day after being elected the premier for the second time from the parliament.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony at the President House here in Islamabad on Monday. The oath taking ceremony was attended amongst others by senior political and military leadership of the country and the parliamentarians.

The President of the political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan after securing 201 votes in the National Assembly with the help of coalition partners. The 72 year old Shehbaz is elected as the Prime Minister for the second time and is brother to three times former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz assumed the office for the first time after former PM Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022 and stepped down last August to allow a caretaker government to oversee the elections. (end)

