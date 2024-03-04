Doha International Maritime Defence Show (DIMDEX 2024) Kicks Off Monday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Mar 4 (KUNA) - Qatar Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani inaugurated the eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) at the Qatar National Convention Centre on Monday, under the auspices of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

DIMDEX 2024, a security and defense exhibition, will feature over 200 companies and nine major international pavilions. The event, which will run until March 6th, showcases the latest innovations, defense technology, maritime security, and services in seven halls covering over 35,000 square meters, including an outdoor exhibition space.

The opening ceremony featured ministers, defense ministers, chiefs of staff from friendly countries, ambassadors, senior Qatar Armed Forces officers, maritime security and defense academics, and experts, as well as conference guests from other countries.

The ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran, and then the national anthem was played.

The ceremony featured a documentary film about Qatar Armed Forces, a speech by Commander of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces Staff Maj. Gen. (Navy) Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti., and a tour of an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in maritime security and defense.

Qatari Deputy Amir was informed about modern equipment, vessels, defense systems, radars, and marine industries offered by local, regional, and international companies. (end)

sss









MENAFN04032024000071011013ID1107931993