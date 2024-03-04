AIADMK Invites VCK To Join Its Alliance For Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 4 (IANS) The AIADMK, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has invited the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) to join its alliance. The VCK, which is a powerful Dalit voice in the state, is presently aligned with the DMK.

AIADMK organising secretary and senior leader ,D told media persons that the VCK wpuld benefit once it comes into the AIADMK fold. He said the DMK was not giving the required number of seats to the VCK.

The VCK was demanding 4 seats instead of the present 2 seats from the DMK in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. However the DMK has refused any extra seats for the VCK and the AIADMK leader was trying to capitalise on this political situation.

In the 2006 Assembly poll, the VCK was part of the AIADMK-led coalition and it won two seats out of the nine it contested.

It had then polled 4.26 lakh votes with about 1.3% in the vote share.

Jayakumar said that his party has its own identity and does not care much whether the VCK joins or not.