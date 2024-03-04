Israel Launches Air Raids On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Mar 4 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Monday launched air strikes and bombed southern Lebanese villages, inflicting heavy damage, but no casualties were reported, a Lebanese security source said.It said Israeli jets struck the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Khallet Ward along with heavy artillery bombardment of the towns of Wadi al-Bayad, Houla, Markaba, Naqura, Dhahira and Marwahin.Israeli forces also fired phosphorus shells at the entrance to the town of Houla, and fired shots in the air at close range from farmers who were spraying their crops with pesticides in the vicinity of the town of Wazzani in the Marjayoun district, the source said.Israeli warplanes also flew low over the border area, as reconnaissance aircraft scanned the southern coast between Tyre and Qulayla, all the way to Naqura, it said.