JOHUD Strikes Deal With British Council On Building Skills Of Younger Jordanians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 4 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) and the British Council Monday an agreement within the Youth Connection Project to qualify younger Jordanians and build their skills.The project aims to empower younger Jordanians in leadership positions within their communities and enable them to take issues they face to decision-makers and stakeholders.The project targets 90 younger Jordanians in the Princess Basma Development Centres in Tafilah and Ma'an in southern Jordan through specialised training sessions in communication skills, capacity building and leadership skills.The Executive Director of JOHUD, Farah Daghistani, said, "The partnership with the British Council is added to the purposeful and fruitful partnerships that combine efforts with various local institutions to contribute to achieving national goals to enhance the role of youth and women in society."In turn, the Director of Jordan and the Levant at the British Council, Alexander Lambert, said, "The project is a new phase within the framework of the deep-rooted partnership with JOHUD and comes within the framework of both sides' interest in youth and their empowerment in line with the Jordanian national goals of caring for youth and investing in their energies."