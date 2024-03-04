(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The new menu is more attractive, easier to read, garners rave reviews from customers, boosts gross sales and revenues and makes restaurant operations more efficient.



Las Vegas: Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill recently rolled-out a newly engineered and easier to read menu that has enhanced customer engagement and satisfaction, improved restaurant operations and significantly boosted sales and revenues.



The reimagined menu was created in order to reduce menu confusion and minimize price sensitivity as Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s updated its pricing. The legacy menu had complicated triple tier pricing, which was thought to psychologically drive more mid-tier buying behavior. The complex product suite of 80-plus items made fresh daily, plus thousands of permutations in choices, also lent itself to a visually crowded menu. Now, the newly designed menu showcases enticing high-margin labeled photos and a new call-out feature ï¿1⁄2Be Extra! Double Your Meat!ï¿1⁄2 to protect the Tier 3 pricing strategy and reinforce Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s brand personality.



Franchise Business Partner May Masoli explained, ï¿1⁄2Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s needed to optimize our menu to address the increased price of ingredients after a cost analysis, but we went above and beyond to view the menu holistically and set several other key goals. The positive results include a much more effective menu and improved diner experience.ï¿1⁄2



Prior to the system-wide launch of the reengineered menu, Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s conducted a pilot test to measure the results, which were overwhelmingly positive. For example, just by replacing images of kidï¿1⁄2s meals with those of Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s delicious street corn, sales increased by 76 percent within three months. Over all in-store sales attributed to the menu changes rose 11 percent, with less than 5 percent of that increase attributed to higher prices. Similarly, ï¿1⁄2Double Your Meatï¿1⁄2 orders increased over 22 percent compared to the same timeframe the previous year. Clasico orders overshadowed the Extra Clasico tier by 3.3 percent and 2.3 percent of guests who usually ordered the smaller Perfecto tier were now trading up.



Franchise Account and Business Solutions Manager Amber Ranzoni added, ï¿1⁄2Reengineering the menu has not only pleased our valued customers; it has also elevated the Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s brand while rewarding our franchisees with increased profitability. Weï¿1⁄2re already seeing an impact to improved gross sales and revenues.ï¿1⁄2



The new menu succeeded in shifting the consumerï¿1⁄2s focus from the pricing to the food. The new appetizing photos, added product descriptions and less cluttered menu layout also reduced the time servers must spend answering menu questions and upselling key products. That translates into reduced work for team members and increased efficiency for restaurant operations.



About Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s ï¿1⁄2 Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s Scratch Mexican Grill is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in their scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Oriï¿1⁄2Zabaï¿1⁄2s multiple locations can now be found in Nevada and is currently expanding into Michigan, Texas and across the United States. To learn more, visit .

