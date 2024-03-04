Ankur Suman, Scriptwriter Of Kaagaz 2, Partners With Prable Global

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th March'24 New Delhi: Ankur Suman, the esteemed scriptwriter behind the much-anticipated film "Kaagaz 2," has onboarded PRable Global, a leading PR and communications agency in India, to manage communications for his latest project. "Kaagaz 2" marks veteran actor Satish Kaushik's final venture and is slated for release on March 1st. The recently unveiled trailer has garnered exceptional acclaim, setting high expectations for the film's premiere.



PRable Global, known for its dynamic approach and prowess in elevating the presence of startups and founders, views this partnership as a testament to its commitment to diversifying its services. The agency will be strategising and mapping out Ankur's PR-related activities to ensure a much deserved visibility.



Speaking on behalf of PRable Global, Aman Singh Madaan, Founder, remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Ankur Suman to the PRable Global family. Collaborating with such a talented individual on a project as significant as 'Kaagaz 2' is indeed a privilege. Ankur's trust in our capabilities reinforces our dedication to delivering impactful communication strategies."



Ankur Suman, renowned for his two-decade-long stint in advertising and his innate storytelling prowess, has carved a niche for himself in the realm of scriptwriting. His journey from a seasoned adman to a prolific storyteller has seen him pen scripts for numerous renowned brands including Revital, Relaxo, Suzuki, Valvoline, Nomarks, and IndusInd Bank, among others.



Commenting on his collaboration with PRable Global, Ankur Suman expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Joining forces with PRable Global signifies a significant milestone in my journey with Kaagaz 2 and as a scriptwriter. Their expertise in strategic communication and their track record of amplifying narratives align perfectly with my vision."

