Macron Changes Paradigm Of Support For Ukraine - MFA Estonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the potential possibility of sending troops to Ukraine shows that the understanding of the importance of Kyiv's victory in the war has reached Western policymakers so they are ready to do more.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna, Ukrinform reports, referring to ERR .

The Estonian minister noted that, in order to help Ukraine defeat Russia in the war unleashed by the Kremlin, the EU countries "should start by delivering on the promises they have already made." In particular, he recalled that Ukraine still has not received a million artillery rounds promised last year.

"Actions and results are important, not words. We must be bolder in our actions because Russia's wishes have not changed. If Russia wins, it will not stop at Ukraine, it will knock on NATO's door to change the structure of European security. There is nothing at stake other than our freedom," said the Estonian minister.

“The European Union has not fulfilled its promise to transfer a million artillery rounds to Ukraine. We are moving in this direction and that is to welcomed, but we have and can do more. We have a winning strategy, and now we need to implement it,” said the top diplomat.

It is time to be bolder and more ambitious, he added.

"Macron's statement that he might consider sending troops to Ukraine was a paradigm shift. It shows that the importance of Ukraine's victory has reached Western decision-makers, and they are ready to do more," the government official emphasized.

It is clear that, although there is currently no political consensus on sending troops to Ukraine, this may change the attitude of some governments to immediate military aid to Ukraine, as it would certainly be a simpler solution than direct intervention. It is important to note that in the matter of ammunition, the principle according to which it should come only from the European defense industry has been abandoned, Tsahkna noted.

It is good that the EU members are discussing various options and their priority is to deliver ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible, getting it from wherever possible, he added.

Tsakhkna also recalled the statement made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who called for the use of profits derived from the frozen assets of the Russian central bank for the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine.

Tsahkna believes this would also mark an important step.

"Russia must receive a clear signal that there will be no flexibility or return to normal relations until Ukraine prevails and the damage inflicted on Ukraine is covered. With our actions, we must show that time is running out not for Ukraine, Europe, and all democracies in the world, but for the aggressor," the Estonian official emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 26, after an international meeting on Ukraine assistance held in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said he does not rule out the possibility of European troops participating in the war in Ukraine, while stressing that the West is yet to achieve consensus on the issue.

On February 29, during the ceremonial opening of the Olympic Village in Saint-Denis (Greater Paris region), Macron emphasized that his position on the possibility of deploying Western troops in Ukraine was well-weighed and thought out.