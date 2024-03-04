Azerbaijan's Efforts As Diverse Energy Supplier Make It Reliable Investment Destination

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As global warming, climate change, and other natural phenomena
have an inevitable impact on the economy, it is a hard and
long-term process to restore it by switching to alternative means
or diversifying the economy. In the past, when talking about the
successes achieved by Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector,
different opinions were voiced about the country's economic
development. Even some think tanks, which turned Azerbaijan's
dependence on oil and gas into an argument, made various
predictions about the future economic stability of the country.
However, as the saying goes,“time heals everything”. In a short
time, the realities emerged, and Azerbaijan, which is considered
the economic tiger in the South Caucasus, was able to fully assume
its obligations in the face of the demands of the time and even
became a leading force in the elimination of the energy crisis of
the old continent - Europe.
But all this is not a complete description of the economic
potential of Azerbaijan. In parallel with this, many successful
projects launched by Azerbaijan in the field of green energy show
that there are greater prospects for the near future.
Able to keep pace with the rapidly changing times, Azerbaijan
also plays a leading role in gas supply. The main line of this role
passes through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project. As a member
of the TAP team, the SGC project, which is considered extremely
important in this regard, introduces a new energy resource to
Europe, namely, Azerbaijani gas.
During his speech at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory
Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory
Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku last week with the
participation of more than twenty countries, the President of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, emphasised the steps taken regarding the
diversification of energy supply through the SGC project.
“Today's geopolitical situation in Eurasia proves
exactly what we needed to do. In case of Azerbaijan, the Southern
Gas Corridor is absolutely a new route, with now many extensions
and interconnectors. The Azerbaijani gas is a new source. So here,
in this format, and in the project, which we initiated, we see full
implementation of energy diversification issues,” President Ilham Aliyev said.
It should be recalled that until last year, Azerbaijan was
supplying gas only from the Shah Deniz 1, 2, and 3 projects, and
now, in addition to this, the Absheron gas-condensate field in the
Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea plays a huge alternative
role. Currently, as the head of state noted, the first phase of the
Absheron project has been approved, and Azerbaijan plans to produce
1.5 billion cubic metres of gas from this phase alone. As for the
second phase, after the agreement, an additional 4-5 billion cubic
metres, most of which are also to be channelled to international
markets, are expected to be produced.
More gas means more European countries
When Azerbaijan announced that it would increase gas exports to
Europe starting in 2022, a number of forces in the West began to
take a sceptical approach to this. In 2023, Azerbaijan almost kept
its promise. Azerbaijan's gas production and exports started to
rise immensely. According to the operational data presented for
2023, Azerbaijan produced 48.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas
last year. 12.9 billion cubic metres of gas were produced by
"Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli", 26.2 billion cubic metres by "Shah Deniz",
0.8 billion cubic metres by "Absheron", and 8.4 billion cubic
metres by SOCAR. Compared to the corresponding period in 2022, gas
was produced with an increase of 3.2 percent, i.e., 1.5 billion
cubic metres.
In addition to increasing the
volume of gas production, Azerbaijan also added several European
countries, including Hungary and Serbia, to the supply list.
Currently, Azerbaijan supplies gas to eight countries, six of which
are European countries. But this still does not mean the final
figure:“ The interconnector projects have been inaugurated
last year in Europe. Firstly, they were generated by the Southern
Gas Corridor project. And secondly, they will allow us to continue
our efforts in order to embrace as many destinations in Europe as
possible,” the President said.
Thus, it is clear from here once again that while the demand for
Azerbaijani gas is rising, the diversification of supply is also
expanding. Available resources and transportation capabilities also
make it possible to connect to the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline
through neighbouring Turkiye and, alternatively, many other
pipelines.
Rumours came to naught about Azerbaijan's gas
resources
For many years, rumours in the media about the limited capacity
of Azerbaijan's gas made many people think with hesitation. After
that, the black PR, which was not based on any accurate
calculations and aimed only at alienating foreign investment,
allegedly said that Azerbaijan's gas reserves would run out soon.
Of course, such predictions based on no more than rumours are not
always true. Most importantly, Azerbaijan was able to prove the
exact opposite by drawing conclusions from its successful strategic
policy and accurate economic calculations.
Although the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli deep gas project has been
used as the sole source of oil production in Azerbaijan for many
years, this huge project has already increased Azerbaijan's hopes
in the field of gas production. As already noted by the head of
state at the event, gas production is expected from the
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in the first quarter of next year.
Studies confirm that the existence of huge gas reserves in this
field can play a role of additional support for Azerbaijan's gas
supply. For example, as a start, it is expected to produce about
half a billion gas from this field. In the next stage, it is
planned to increase this volume by four and five times and add it
to the Shah Deniz and Absheron fields as an alternative.
Large commitments always require alternative plans and reliable
resources. During the event, President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized
the importance of the Umid gas condensate field. In 2009, it was
discovered that there are approximately 30-40 million condensate
reserves in this old and huge gas field, which was financed by
SOCAR. Back in 2010, President Ilham Aliyev noted that this field
will pave the way for greater hopes for the future. In the second
phase of the Umid gas condensate field, it is expected that about
three billion cubic metres of condensate will be produced within
four years.
In response to all the rumours, it should be noted that these
numbers are precisely calculated numbers as mentioned by the head
of state, and these projects are expected to be realised by both
SOCAR and investors on the mentioned dates.
The seriousness of all these calculations and given figures also
strengthens investors' confidence in Azerbaijan.
“Azerbaijan, I think, already proved to be a reliable
partner. Our word means the same as our signature. All the plans,
which we've put in front of ourselves, I'm sure, will be
implemented because only the performance of the last year
demonstrates that.”
In the meantime, one of the most important points is that the
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), one of the giants of the
United Arab Emirates, is a shareholder in the Absheron project of
Azerbaijan. This is a clear example of Azerbaijan being a reliable
partner and investment place in the eyes of not only Europe, which
is energy dependent, but also the world's giant oil producers.
Smooth transition from fossil fuel to green
energy
Given the geopolitical and geostrategic situations, having a
serious influence politically and economically in the South
Caucasus region is not as simple as it can be expressed in words.
Azerbaijan's transformation into an economic driver in the region
is not only due to its unparalleled wealth, such as oil and gas.
Here, a successful strategy and timely measures are extremely
important.
Azerbaijan is able to take steps in accordance with the
requirements of the time, which demonstrates that the country's
economy is not based only on fossil fuels. At a time when the world
is transitioning to green energy due to the global change in
climate, Azerbaijan became one of the pioneers in this field, and
thanks to its successful policy, it presented great results to the
world in a short period of time.
It is no coincidence that this year Azerbaijan took on the
mission of hosting the COP-29, known as a global climate event.
Also, this year has been announced and declared the "Green World
Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan.
So, along with such initiatives, Azerbaijan also demonstrates
its potential for renewable projects. In this regard, the opening
of the first large solar power plant with a capacity of 230
megawatts built by MASDAR, one of Abu Dhabi's leading companies, in
October of last year promises serious outputs for Azerbaijan in the
next six years. As the head of state noted in his speech, this is
only the beginning. According to the signed agreements and
memoranda, Azerbaijan plans to produce 5,000 megawatts, or up to 5
gigawatts, of solar and wind energy by 2030.
In this field, Azerbaijan is taking serious steps towards the
further expansion of the green energy project by cooperating with
MASDAR of the UAE, ACWA of Saudi Arabia, and a number of other
companies. Azerbaijan has renewable energy resources both on land
and in the sea. For this reason, the Caspian Sea can be considered
an important and huge resource as another driving force for these
projects.
In addition, Azerbaijan's expansion of projects in the field of
green energy can contribute to the Southern Gas Corridor project as
an alternative. The energy that will be transmitted from the
Caspian Sea to the Black Sea and from there to Europe under deep
waters is literally a miracle in the field of energy supply.
Thus, this year, Azerbaijan opens a long and promising path
towards green energy by hosting COP29. When Azerbaijan took this
initiative in December of last year, some forces approached it with
hesitation. Because those forces still thought that since most of
Azerbaijan's economy depends on resources like oil and gas, it
cannot take successful steps in the field of renewable energy.
However, the mentioned figures and studies have eliminated all
stereotypes, and today Azerbaijan is the most successful
implementer of green energy projects, even the alternative energy
provider of the countries on the old continent.
