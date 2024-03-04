Karan Aujla Says Divine And He Put Their Life Learnings In 'Nothing Lasts'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Rapper-singer Karan Aujla has said that through his song 'Nothing Lasts', he and his fellow rapper Divine have tried to show their life learnings.

'Nothing Lasts' is part of Karan and Divine's collaborative album 'Street Dreams', which has been written and performed by the duo, and produced by Yeah Proof & Jay Trak.

Talking about the song, Karan said,“'Nothing Lasts' is a very special song and one of my personal favourites. Spending time with children in Dharavi was a lovely experience, embracing the simple joys of life.

"Through this song, we have shared our life learnings that nothing truly lasts forever and we should treasure the moments we have and be grateful for the life we live. We hope the song resonates with everyone and conveys our emotions."

As a gesture of giving back to the community, Divine and Karan recently organised a 'langar' and 'sneaker distribution' for the kids of Dharavi.

Divine said,“'Nothing Lasts' in its very essence highlights the impermanence in life... We come into this world with nothing and we leave with nothing. We are ecstatic to see the response the song has received so far, and look forward to everyone's reaction to the video with the lovely kids. We had the best time with them."

The 'Street Dreams' album consists of seven songs, including 'Nothing Lasts', 'Top Class', 'Straight Ballin', 'Yaad', 'Tareefan', 'Hisaab' and '100 Million'.

The official video of 'Nothing Lasts' is available on Karan's YouTube channel.