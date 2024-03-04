Ramkumar, Ankita Among Top Stars In Action In PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Top stars like Ramkumar Ramanathan, J. Vishnu Vardhan and Ankita Raina will be in action in the 42nd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament, which will be played at the prestigious DLTA RK Khanna Stadium here from March 5 to 8.

Other stars in action will be Keshav Kumar Verma, Neha Agarwal, Udit Gogoi, Sanya Khullar and Sunny Rajpal in the event which is set to showcase the elite players representing major Oil and Gas corporations such as ONGC, IOCL, GAIL, BPCL, Oil India, HPCL, NRL and EIL, a global design and engineering organisation with a primary focus on the Energy Sector.

The tournament, spanning four days in the heart of the national capital, is anticipated to feature competitive matches in both singles and doubles formats across men, women, and veterans' categories.

Ramanathan Ramkumar, who represented India in the Davis Cup, will be the biggest star attraction of the event.