Monday Morning Trades: Sea, Nio, Crowdstrike, And More


3/4/2024 9:08:31 AM

  Chris La - Monday, March 4, 2024

    Monday Morning Trades: Sea, Nio, CrowdStrike, and More

    Technology investors who follow the struggling e-commerce sector in Southeast Asia may look at Sea Ltd. (SEA) this morning. Ahead of its results, shares rallied for an unusual seven consecutive days. Bargain hunters who bought the stock at around $36 are enjoying a $15 capital gain.

    On a downtrend, electric vehicle firm NIO Inc. (NIO) needs to post a smaller loss. In February, deliveries fell by 33% Y/Y to 8,132 vehicles. It delivered a cumulative of 467,781 units. Speculators prefer NIO stock to that of XPeng (XPEV).

    On Tuesday after markets close, CrowdStrike (CRWD), a cybersecurity firm, will report its results. Investors need not sell the stock regardless of its results. However, shareholders might consider selling options or trimming the position to manage valuation risks. Nevertheless, this high-conviction stock buying idea as the firm disrupts the cybersecurity sector.

    On Thursday, Broadcom (AVGO), Ciena (CIEN), and Marvell (MRVL) are among the stocks to watch. In addition, traders may want to take a position on MongoDB (MDB) and DocuSign (DOCU) as they post results after markets close on Thursday.

    In the retail sector, Costco (COST) and BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) are less volatile winners. They are thriving in sales, as customer traffic at their stores remains healthy.





