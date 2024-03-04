Beyond Limits Introduces Its Breakthrough Hybrid AI Platform Delivering Unprecedented Resiliency And Efficiency For Mission Critical Operations

(MENAFN- Pressat) Game-changing technology goes beyond conventional AI to solve problems faster, with greater precision and reliability

Beyond Limits, an industrial-grade AI software company, today announced its Hybrid AI Platform designed to transform operational data and knowledge into intelligent decisioning workflows and actionable recommendations for optimizing mission critical applications.

Current AI approaches, reliant on large data sets and 'black box' (no explanations for their results), fall short in addressing complex industrial conditions and constraints where failure leads to costly consequences.

In contrast, Beyond Limits Hybrid AI Platform empowers organizations to surpass conventional AI by attaining a human-like capacity to perceive, understand, correlate, reason, and solve problems swiftly and accurately, while adhering to safety and responsible AI standards.

The Hybrid AI Platform combines Symbolic AI reasoner technology with Numeric AI (machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning) and Generative AI, delivering intelligent recommendations and actions to front-line staff. Powerful advantages include:



Organizational Knowledge – harnesses all data and knowledge into knowledge bases for intelligent decisioning.

Human-like Reasoning –applies cognitive reasoning techniques that emulate human intuition.

Explainability – delivers transparent audit trails explaining the reasoning behind recommendations.

Data Availability – utilizes conventional AI inputs but excels in limited data situations. Human-centered Design – designed to keep humans in charge.

Rami Qasem, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer comments,“Our Hybrid AI Platform focuses on challenges where other AI solutions fall short. Complex industries such as energy, healthcare, and finance simply have too much at stake to trust the decisions of a machine at face value, with no explainable understanding of its reasoning. Only our Platform can rise to the challenge of explaining the“why” behind its decisions to become a trusted advisor to human decision-makers and delivering organizations significant ROI.”

How It Works

The Platform's knowledge component, KBOps (Knowledge Base Operations), provides a no code AI system to capture expert and operationalize knowledge, and apply it directly into data/ML pipelines that supply automated, intelligent decisions. The Predictive Recommendations Engine (PRE) is an AI digital assistant delivering alerts, actions, and recommendations. Combined they transform ML-derived predictions into insights that can be actioned, increasing the speed and quality of decision making and reducing operating costs.

Jose Lazarus, Chief Product Officer stated,“Enterprise knowledge is fragmented, with a staggering 85% of data existing in an unstructured format. Beyond Limits' Hybrid AI Platform is the key to unlock this untapped AI value in the enterprise. Businesses can harness the power of their unstructured data, transforming it into a structured, navigable asset, enabling businesses to drive efficiency, innovation, and strategic advantage.”

About Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits is an industrial-grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries. The company's Hybrid AI Platform takes a neuro-symbolic approach combining human knowledge with operational content to deliver explainable solutions. Beyond Limits leverages advanced technology developed at Caltech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. For more information, visit or contact us at ...