Dead Burned Magnesia Market Analysis, Top Drivers, Forecast To 2027

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Dead burned magnesia is a compound widely used in producing steel, cement glass, and other non-ferrous metals. It has the highest melting point of all the prominently used refractory oxides. The stubborn types have high heat obstruction properties, which are used in linings used in kilns, furnaces, and reactors. This sector has a larger share in consuming the magnesia compounds. The growing standard of living of the people prompts the need for residential buildings worldwide. The need for investment in property due to the rise in disposable income of the people is proving to be the driving factor for the construction businesses.

The cement section represents an extensive portion of 12.02% by volume in 2020 at a consistent CAGR of 3.07% during events. This is principally credited to rising construction exercises in private and business areas. The glass heater refractories need to bear severe ecological circumstances throughout the presentation process.

For making Glass, the refractory selection is essential. DBM shows good heat resistant properties; hence is a suitable material in glass production. Glass is one of the critical parts utilized in a broad scope of businesses like construction, automobiles, electronics, and so on requires furnaces and kilns for its production. Dead burned magnesia is a critical component of this equipment.

Growing Market of Dead Burned Magnesia Because of Steel industry

The steel industry sector has a significant utilizer of refractory magnesia, and it captures almost 70% of the global dead burnt magnesia market. As DBM is the best possible heat containment kind, it is highly suitable for high-temperature processes in the steel industry. The steel-making industry requires a temperature of around 1600°C; DBM is an ideal option that drives the global dead burned market.

Steel is known for its non-corrosiveness, sturdiness, and unbending nature, which tracks down utilization in high-strength applications like autos, casings, and reinforcement of private structures, shipbuilding, and so on. The rising development of the steel industry is a crucial element increasing the interest in DBM-based refractories. In addition, a shift towards optional steel, which utilizes electric furnaces to dissolve the scrap material, additionally involves DBM in heater lining. Due to infrastructural developments and business expansions in these regions, these nations constantly need raw materials such as steel. Subsequently, it is enlarging the international dead burned magnesia market.



Impact of COVID-19

The dead consumed magnesia market saw a dunk of 3.3% in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict lockdown measures, supply chain disruptions, fewer labor options, and limited mining activities considerably impacted the magnesite creation. This affected the magnesia supply in the production cycle. The developed economies faced considerable losses in the steel and construction industries. The emerging economies of Asia Pacific recaptured the market in the last part of the 2020s and early 2021 with vigorous contamination control measures and increased vaccination campaigns. China showed slow steel and cement production in the initial phase of 2020. Post pandemic, the nation rapidly displayed a solid positive development in the steel area at the end of 2020.

Regional Insights

The biggest market captors of the dead consumed magnesia are the Asia Pacific and Europe. The simple accessibility of iron minerals prods the development of the Indian steel industry. Moreover, optimistic Government drives for construction exercises in India and China further increase the interest in steel and cement production. The previously mentioned factors consequently support the growth of the regional dead burned magnesia market.

Further, the steel utilization for the construction sector is around 35%, and 19% in the automobile sector. The most prominent steel organizations in the regions are ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp, and Voestalpine. Europe has the most energy-effective furnaces and heaters on the planet. In this way, the steel industry significantly contributes to the rising demand for dead burned magnesia in the market.

The Middle East and Africa market was fixed at 295 tons in 2020 and is projected to enlist a solid CAGR of 2.15% during the audit time frame. Factors like the increasing need for residential areas, high-rise business structures, solid cement production in the region will probably help the development of this sector. The construction area holds around 47% of the steel market in the locale.

Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina are powerful nations adding to the construction business. The South American area will probably recuperate soon from the pandemic, subsequently observing a boom in steel production, further enlarging the interest for DBM-based refractories.

Key Highlights



The global dead magnesia market was valued at USD 107,609000 in 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.18% by 2029.

The Asia Pacific market garnered the highest market share, both in terms of value and volume and is likely to reach USD 2,542,142.4 thousand during the review period.\

The European market was pegged at 1,320.4 kilo tons in 2020 and is likely to steady a healthy CAGR of 2.88%.

By volume, the 92-95% segment accounted for the highest market share of 38.33% in 2020 and is likely to reach 3,972.3 Kilo Tons during the review period.

By value, the above 95% segment is likely to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.26% to reach USD 1,517,078.2 Thousand by the end of 2029.



Market News



In May 2021, Akdeniz Mineral Kaynaklari A.S. (AMK), a subsidiary of Grecian Magnesite, opened a new 4,000 square meter warehouse at its Kumbet facilities in Eskişehir, Turkey.

In Jan 2021, Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları T.A.Ş. (Erdemir), Turkey's leading steel producer has acquired the Kumas Manyezit for USD 340 million.

In Jan 2020, Sibelco signed an agreement to sell QMAG Pty Ltd to the German-based Refratecknik Group.

In April 2018, Grecian Magnesite sold 40% interest in Spanish producer Magnesitas Navarras S.A. of the JV partner Timab Magnesium.



