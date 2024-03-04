NFL Contemplates Business Model Shift, Wall Street Stands To Benefit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The NFL team ownership landscape, distinct from other U.S. sports, may soon evolve.



Unlike the NBA, where players often eclipse owners in visibility, NFL team owners are well-known figures among fans.



Traditionally, NFL franchises have been family treasures, passed down through generations.



Yet, this could change as the league opens doors to institutional investors like private equity and venture capital firms, Business Insider notes.



The shift comes as team values skyrocket, making ownership a game for the ultra-rich, including Silicon Valley and Wall Street elites.







Forbes highlighted that, in 2023, the average NFL team's value hit $5.1 billion, a 14% increase from the prior year.



The sale of the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion underscores this trend.



This soaring market value challenges traditional family ownership. Adjusting ownership rules may let NFL families leverage increasing valuations without losing control.



Additionally, the league faces a diversity issue with no black controlling owners among its teams, despite a few having black minority owners like the Denver Broncos.









NFL meeting in Orlando discusses enhancing ownership diversity through potential changes and implications.









