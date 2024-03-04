Right-Wing Pride Grows In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Over the last decade, the University of São Paulo (USP) has observed Brazil's political dynamics.



They've seen a clear trend: right-wing protests are becoming more ideologically consistent.



This trend was evident at a recent rally for ex-President Jair Bolsonar , under investigation for potential coup involvement.



The USP's Public Policy Group for Access to Information (GPoPAI) has conducted around 50 surveys through the Political Debate Monitor.



Their latest at a Bolsonaro rally on Paulista Avenue marked a significant turnout, the largest since 2015.







This rally highlighted an increase in those proudly identifying as right-wing, a movement tied to Bolsonarism.



At this event, 90% of participants identified as right-wing, with more than 95% considering themselves conservative-78% as "very conservative" and 18% as "somewhat conservative."



This is a jump from a 2017 rally, where only 49% identified as right-wing or center-right. By 2022, this number would rise to 83%, and in 2023, to 92%.



The study indicates that "conservative" may not fully describe the demonstrators, who seem to seek a return to past values, thus appearing more traditionalist.



Symbolic elements, like Israeli flags, were present, reflecting evangelical beliefs and Bolsonaro's alignment with Judeo-Christian values.



Among attendees, 29% were evangelical, fewer than the 43% who were Catholic.







GPoPAI Survey Demographics

GPoPAI survey: 62% male, 65% white, 67% over 45, 67% higher education - not representative of broader Brazilian electorate.









Additionally, 61% opposed the 2022 state of siege, 45% were against military intervention, and 39% against the Law and Order Guarantee, revealing diverse views.



The GPoPAI surveyed 575 people at the rally, with a margin of error of four percentage points.



Challenges in social media monitoring were noted, highlighting the need for regulation in Brazi for transparency.



Bolsonaro rally criticizes Supreme Court, calls for amnesty for January 8 attackers amid investigations into 2022 election actions.

