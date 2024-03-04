Japan’S Nikkei Index Soars Above 40,000 In Historic Rally

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Nikkei Index in Japan recently achieved a significant milestone, closing above the 40,000-point mark for the first time since the bubble economy peak in 1989.



This remarkable achievement highlights the strong performance of the Japanese stock market and reflects broader economic optimism.



The index surpassing 39,000 points on February 22, 2024, and continuing upward past 40,000 points highlight Japan's strong economic recovery.









This impressive rally stems from various factors. Foreign investment, global growth, and domestic improvements drove a notable 16.8% increase since the year's start.



Japanese economic policies, changing investment behavior, and semiconductor sector growth significantly drive this expansion.









CICC experts foresee the Nikkei Index surpassing 40,000 points in 2024, maintaining its upward trajectory.









Reasonable valuations, profitability, global competitiveness, and corporate governance improvements were cited over 1989 comparisons.



The recent performance of the Nikkei Index is particularly noteworthy when compared with other major stock exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ.









Nikkei's rally attributed to Japan's economic policies, foreign investment influx, and semiconductor sector growth, distinct from other exchanges.









Japan's market resilience and strategic global positioning highlight its promising future outlook amid domestic economic improvements.

