Brazil’S Avian Flu Cases Surge To 158

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil recently confirmed three additional cases of avian flu, as reported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply.



On March 2nd, two cases emerged in Rio de Janeiro and one in Espírito Santo.



Specifically, one Common Tern in Piúma, Espírito Santo, and two in Rio de Janeiro were found to have the disease.



This brings the total avian flu cases in Brazil to 158, affecting both wild birds and marine mammals.



Among these, backyard poultry accounts for three cases and marine mammals for five.





Here's a brief overview of the distribution of cases:







In Espírito Santo, there are 33 cases, with one affecting backyard poultry.



Rio de Janeiro has reported 26 cases, all in wild birds.



Rio Grande do Sul has six cases, divided equally between wild birds and marine animals.



São Paulo leads with 54 cases, predominantly in wild birds, and one in a marine mammal.



Bahia has reported four cases, all in wild birds.



Paraná has 13 cases, all of which are wild birds.



Santa Catarina reports 21 cases, mostly of wild birds, with one case each of backyard poultry and a marine mammal.

Mato Grosso do Sul has a single case of backyard poultry.



These figures underscore the ongoing efforts to monitor and mitigate the spread of avian flu across Brazil's ecosystems.The spread of the avian flu poses significant risks to both animal and potentially human health , necessitating vigilant monitoring and control measures to prevent wider outbreaks.