Under Bolsonaro, Convicts Received Army Weapon Licenses

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian Army granted CAC licenses to convicted individuals, including drug traffickers, murderers, and those with active arrest warrants.



A TCU report obtained by the Estadão outlet shows Bolsonaro's push for more CAC registrations, impacting firearm control from 2019 to 2022.



The TCU document, spanning 139 pages, discloses that 5,235 individuals under sentence managed to secure, renew, or keep their registration certificates (CRs).



Notably, 1,504 had ongoing criminal cases during their application yet faced no rejection.



Furthermore, 2,690 individuals with outstanding warrants were granted firearm access, effectively arming fugitives.



Issuing CRs to inappropriate candidates risks public safety by enabling their access to guns and bullets.







The Disarmament Statute insists on suitability for firearm ownership, excluding those under criminal scrutiny.



TCU noted non-compliance with the law, worsened by the 2019 decree limiting background checks to applicant's state, urging a national unified system.



The audit also highlighted the potential for repeat offenses and crime escalation among CAC holders.



Additionally, it raised alarms about thousands possibly registered as proxies to funnel weapons to organized crime.



Analysis found 22,493 low-income individuals in the Single Registry owning firearms, hinting at their use as fronts.



Despite the TCU's findings, the Army, adhering to the report's confidentiality, refrained from public comment.



Regulatory lapses emphasize the need for stringent background checks and oversight to prevent firearm misuse, ensure public safety.

