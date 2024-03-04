Brazil Eyes Hydrogen Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is set to become a major hydrogen producer, aiming for an annual output of 1.8 billion tons.



The Infrastructure Services and Environment Committees discussed this goal in a public hearing on February 27, 2024.



They examined strategies to enhance Brazil's market position, support the energy transition, and reduce emissions, targeting climate neutrality by 2050.



The discussion, led by Senator Confúcio Moura, involved four ministries and centered on the National Hydrogen Program (PNH2 ).



The program aims for low-emission hydrogen production through diverse technologies.





















Highlighting Brazil's cost-effective hydrogen production, it plans pilot plants by 2025 and significant projects by 2030.









Strategic financing partnerships, including a $30 billion initiative with BNDES and the World Bank at COP28, support this.



Industry success emphasized the need for a legal framework and certification system.









The focus on renewable hydrogen aims to decarbonize the economy, with Petrobras and Embrapa investing in renewable energy and exploring hydrogen's role in agriculture, respectively.



The concerted effort among industry, government, and researchers underscores Brazil's commitment to a sustainable and competitive energy future.



Global hydrogen demand was 90 million tons in 2020, with electrolyzer capacity set to rise significantly. Brazil's ambitious production targets could aid global decarbonization.









Europe and the United States lead in production and capacity, but Brazil's plans could surpass them, showcasing its potential impact on global energy and climate goals.









MENAFN04032024007421016031ID1107931571