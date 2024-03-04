Milei Champions Military Revival In Argentina

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentine President Javier Milei, in his Congress-opening speech, highlighted the challenges facing Argentina's defense forces.









Milei underscores the military's dire financial situation, lacking resources, readiness for evolving global threats, and global peace.









This underfunding and discredit, he argued, not only reduce Argentina's global standing but also compromise its territorial protection.



Defense Minister Luis Petri supported Milei' views, expressing a preference for dialogue over conflict and signaling a balanced approach to foreign relations.



To ensure safety during the speech, an extensive security operation was put into place.







This operation deployed 5,000 personnel across three security layers, including Military House forces, Federal Forces, and City Police.



Security measures encompassed barricading major roads and establishing vehicle and pedestrian perimeters of 400 and 200 meters, respectively.



Additionally, drone jammers, surveillance units, and barricade searches were implemented.



Efforts to address military shortcomings and detailed security measures reflect Milei's commitment to revitalizing Argentina 's defense capabilities.









Enhancing national security is vital amid global uncertainties, restoring Argentina's international stature and protecting its territory.









Background

Argentina's military, when compared to regional powers like Brazil and Chile, shows notable differences in capabilities.









Global Firepower's 2024 rankings show Brazil outperforming Argentina in naval strength and logistics with more airports and a larger merchant marine fleet.









Brazil's advantage extends to natural resources, with higher oil and natural gas production.



Chile, while not as logistically robust as Brazil, surpasses Argentina in naval power with its submarines and frigates and has notable natural gas reserves.



These disparities underline Argentina's challenges in power projection and defense, highlighting the need for modernization and investment in its military infrastructure.









Despite a slight increase under President Macri, Argentina's defense budget remains below its 1970s peak and regional counterparts.

















To enhance defense capabilities and global security role, Argentina's military needs increased funding and modernization efforts.









