The Cultural Shift: Latin America’S Right-Wing Leaders Reject Gender Perspective

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Latin America, a significant shift is underway as right-wing leaders, like Argentina's Javier Milei and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele, pivot away from gender-perspective policies.



Milei's administration aims to roll back a decade of equality efforts, challenging the recognized gender pay gap and downgrading the Ministry of Women, Genders, and Diversity.



A notable step includes banning inclusive language and gender-perspective policies in government.



It reflects a strategy to undo rights advancements like comprehensive sexual education and abortion rights, prompting anticipated feminist protests.



In El Salvador, Bukele's move to eliminate what he labels "gender ideology" from school curricula has drawn criticism, especially in a country facing high violence rates against women.













This policy aligns with Bukele's conservative stance showcased at international conferences.



Colombia's 2016 peace agreement rejection, influenced by conservative opposition to gender perspective, underscores conservative groups' societal influence.

















Bolsonaro targets "gender ideology" to rally evangelicals, attempts to legislate against gender perspective in education but faces constitutional protections.

















José Antonio Kast, leading Chile's Republican Party, opposes marriage equality, same-sex adoptions, and abortion, subtly resisting gender perspectives.

















Mexico's ultra-conservatives and parties like PAN resist gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights, reflecting regional right-wing opposition trends.









The clash underscores Latin America's deep divide, impacting women and LGBTQ+ rights and policies significantly.



In short, this cultural shift marks a pivotal moment, emphasizing the ongoing battle for equality and the resistance it faces.

