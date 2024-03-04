The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches the 2nd edition of the Oman Golf Trophy 2024

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) Muscat, March 4, 2024: Following the success of the inaugural diplomatic initiative held in partnership between the public and private sectors from 2022 to 2023 in Italy and the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with relevant entities, revealed the details of the second edition of the Oman Golf Trophy 2024 in a press conference held this morning at the Royal Opera House Muscat. The event was attended by His Excellency Khalid bin Hashil Al Muselhi , Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs and His Excellency Basil bin Ahmed Al-Rawas, Undersecretary for Sports and Youth, Ministry of Culture Sports and Youth., and Eng. Munthir Al-Barwani, President of the Oman Golf Association.

The upcoming tournament is set to attract a diverse mix of local and international golf enthusiasts, bolstering Oman's standing as a premier sports tourism destination. Across seven countries, 80 qualifying rounds will take place from April to October 2024 and will see 7,400 participants vie for a spot in the final. The finale of the Oman Golf Trophy 2024 will be held at Al Mouj Golf in December 2024, featuring 140 players, accompanied by guests, who will compete for victory. Notable economic and media figures from participating nations will gather in Muscat, adding prestige to the championship's conclusion.

Commenting on the launch of the second edition, His Excellency Khalid bin Hashil Al-Muslahi stated, "The initiative aims to introduce Oman as a tourism destination and to establish a connection with golf enthusiasts, made up of businesspeople and high net worth individuals. It also aims to highlight Oman's potentials by attracting investors, business owners, tourists, and media from participating countries, promoting it as an attractive destination for golf and other sports."

His Excellency Basil bin Ahmed Al-Rawas emphasized that the Oman Golf Trophy is the first sports championship bearing the name "Sultanate of Oman" held abroad. He highlighted that this year's edition saw the event grow to seven participating countries in the qualifying rounds, compared to the initial version which included only Italy and Oman. This presents a significant opportunity to promote investment opportunities, especially in sports tourism, in line with Oman’s Vision 2040.

Al-Rawas pointed out that organizing the tournament aligns with the ongoing diplomatic and cultural efforts of the Sultanate of Oman on the international stage, providing an opportunity to showcase Oman in those countries through the globally popular sport of golf.

He stressed the importance of supporting the tournament to ensure its sustainability and development, stating that this support plays a significant role in building a sports foundation that enables Omani athletes to compete at the global level. In conclusion, he expressed his anticipation for organizing similar events in various sports, in collaboration with international partners and with the joint support of the public and private sectors.

Engineer Munthir bin Salem Al-Barwani, President of the Oman Golf Association, stated, "The Oman Golf Trophy is an initiative from the Unified National Plan team to promote Oman under the auspices of the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The first edition of the tournament was held in Italy from September to November 2022, with 800 participants in the qualifying rounds. Fourteen players qualified to compete in the final round at the Al Mouj Golf Course, where Enrico Pardazi won the men's category and Barbara Moratti the women's category."

This initiative demonstrates the strength of the partnership between the public and private sectors, working together towards a common goal of promoting Oman. The success of the Oman Golf Trophy extends beyond Italy and Oman, reaching a global audience and conveying the message that Oman is an open country welcoming investor, tourists, athletes, adventurers, luxury enthusiasts, and people from all walks of life.

The Oman Golf Trophy will be held at several renowned golf courses worldwide, with the final event taking place in Muscat from December 9 to 12, 2024. Qualifying rounds will be held in various countries, including Italy (April to October), Austria (April to September), Germany (April to October), South Africa (May to August), India (August to November), France (September to October), and Japan (August to October). Omani players will have the opportunity to interact with international players and compete in an atmosphere blending fun and challenge.

It is worth noting that the first edition of the Oman Golf Trophy took place on seven famous golf courses in Italy from September to November 2022, with 800 players participating in the qualifying rounds. Fourteen players qualified for the final round, held at the Muscat Hills Golf Course, where Enrico Pardazi and Barbara Moratti won the men's and women's categories, respectively. The initiative is supervised by the Oman Golf Federation and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, with technical and financial support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, and several prestigious Omani companies.







