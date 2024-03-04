EPAA completes a study to analyze the tissues of 7 dead Whales in the UAE

(MENAFN- Saharapr) The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has revealed the completion of a scientific study considered to be the first of its kind in the Middle East concerning the analysis of persistent organic pollutants and heavy metals in the tissues of 7 dead Whales on the coasts of the UAE, in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah and Zayed University.



Specialized Research Team

On this matter, Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, stated that the study falls within Sharjah Strandings Response Program and was overseen by the Scientific Research Department and the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife team of the EPAA, along with a research team consisting of 8 researchers and experts in marine life, and the study took 6 years and 10 months to complete..



She also mentioned that the EPAA has published the results of the study in the Regional Studies in Marine Science Journal, which is issued from the Netherlands. The study was applied to 7 dead Whales that were found along the coasts of Sharjah, Dubai, Umm Al Quwain, and Khorfakkan city, comprising 5 Bryde’s Whales, 1 Blue Whale, and 1 Humpback Whale.



Causes of Death in Beached Whales

Al Suwaidi added that through the tissue analysis of these whales in terms of persistent organic pollutants and heavy metals, the research team identified a number of causes leading to the deaths of whales. Most notably were collisions with ships and large vessels, entanglement with fishing gear, particularly the sturdy ropes in which whales become ensnared, leading to parts of their bodies being severed, such as tails and fins. Additionally, these whales are affected by the plastic waste that fills the depths of the seas, as they consume these bags and empty containers with their food, resulting in the blockage of their digestive tracts and subsequently their death. She pointed out that in some cases, it is difficult to determine the precise reasons for the death of the whale due to its advanced decomposition.



A continuous applied and scientific program

Regarding the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, the Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority stated that the program implements an advanced plan for investigation and response to the stranding of reptiles, mammals, and seabirds, and conducts scientific studies on the various samples collected from these creatures. It aims to expand the current knowledge about environmental biodiversity and the types of threats facing marine animals and their ecosystems. Moreover, the program is considered an important tool for rapid response, rescuing affected creatures that need care and medical follow-up. She pointed out that the program is divided into several tracks which include surveying, research, rescue of marine life, and environmental awareness.





