Dell Technologies Expands Saudi Arabia Operations; Announces Plans to Establish New Merge and Logistics Fulfilment Hub in Riyadh

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) today announced plans to open a new merge and logistics fulfilment centre, which includes a second touch manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This strategic investment commemorates Dell’s position in securing a regional headquarters license to operate in KSA and reinforces the company’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 in driving economic diversification through technological advancement.



The new centre, based out of Riyadh, will handle all Dell product lines in KSA, including notebooks, desktops, servers, storage and networking. This in turn will help manage the growing demand for Dell’s end-to-end consumer and enterprise solutions, create additional services and offerings, reduce lead times, and enhance customer satisfaction. Additionally, Dell is moving its Flat Panel Monitor Hub to Riyadh with inventory stocked and delivered directly to customers with same day or next day shipments.



The Saudi facility is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2024, is the first in the META region and Dell’s third in the EMEA region, after Ireland and Netherlands. It will play a pivotal role in accelerating the growth of the ICT sector in Saudi Arabia, by creating new jobs, training local talent and fostering a culture of innovation.



On Dell’s hub at KSA, the Deputy Minister for Technology at Saudi MCIT, Mr. Mohammed Robayan, said: "Dell’s plans to open a manufacturing and logistics center in Saudi Arabia contributes to the Kingdom's digital landscape and reinforces our aspiration to lead as a tech manufacturing hub. This endeavor not only addresses the evolving market demands but also aligns with our commitment to nurturing a skilled technology workforce, bridging the gap between education and industry needs. MCIT will support Dell’s investment as it endeavors to expand its operations within the Kingdom."



Mohammed Amin, Sr. Vice President, CEEMETA, Dell Technologies, said:

“Dell has been at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s technology industry for more than two decades, and we are pleased to have been granted the license to operate under the new regulations and open a new centre in Saudi Arabia. The expansion seeks to leverage Dell’s expertise in cutting-edge technologies and position the Kingdom as a prominent contributor to the global technology ecosystem, aligning our operations with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Through the center, we look forward to creating new growth opportunities and contributing to the development of a thriving digital economy.”



The announcement was made by Adrian McDonald, President – EMEA for Dell Technologies during Dell’s participation at LEAP2024 in Riyadh, where the company is showcasing its latest innovations in AI, multicloud, modern workplace, edge, cybersecurity, and more.









